Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.25. 1,437,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.74. The company has a market cap of $241.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

