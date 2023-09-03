HRT Financial LP Invests $8.87 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,863,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 42,061,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,211,000 after purchasing an additional 223,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 118.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 241,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,261,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 262,450 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 84,437 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,232,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,554,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.84.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

