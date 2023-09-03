HRT Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2,108.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,198 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,332,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,301. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

