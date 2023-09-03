Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Adobe by 1,003.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 413.5% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,636,000 after acquiring an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $563.21. 2,234,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $569.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

