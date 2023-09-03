Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.33. 5,823,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,714. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

