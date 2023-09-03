Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 151.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,132,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

