Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,541,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,809,469. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.67. The company has a market cap of $777.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,907,222 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

