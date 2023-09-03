Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1957 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

