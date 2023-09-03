Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,161 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,057 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,532. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

