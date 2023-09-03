HRT Financial LP Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $453.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,874. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

