Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Holdings Lifted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 27.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $18,801,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 8.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.55. 60,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,946. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.43.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

