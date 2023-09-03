Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.55.

Accenture Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACN traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.74. 1,732,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,236. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.74. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $328.72. The company has a market cap of $217.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.