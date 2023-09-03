Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 199.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after buying an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 224,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 493,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 186,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after buying an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. 267,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

