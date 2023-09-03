Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $99.71. 760,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,997. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $101.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.