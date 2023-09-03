Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,882 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 354.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $140,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $151,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,126 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

