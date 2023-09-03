HRT Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 1,119.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,082 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 4,181,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,106,375. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.