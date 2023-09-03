HRT Financial LP Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $4,684,935 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.05. 253,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,130. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

