Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.