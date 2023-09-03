iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $281.99. 654,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.51 and a 200-day moving average of $256.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.