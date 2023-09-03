Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.03. 2,303,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.