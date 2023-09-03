Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after buying an additional 49,993 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $237,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.14.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $205.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,685,695. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

