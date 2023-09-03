CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,622,000 after buying an additional 412,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,250,000 after buying an additional 260,805 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $161.23. 4,232,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,486. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.05, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $195.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average is $139.86.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.51.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

