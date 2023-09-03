Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $64.57. 9,029,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,207. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

