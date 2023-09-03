Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 179 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.87. 511,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.75 and its 200-day moving average is $351.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.