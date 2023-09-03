Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,289,000 after acquiring an additional 106,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

EIX opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

