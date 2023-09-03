Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 288 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,211,000 after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.85. 1,221,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,861. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average of $247.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

