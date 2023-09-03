Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $83.52 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

