Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 11.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 249.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Marriott International by 44.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,685,695. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $205.82 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average of $179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

