Cambridge Trust Co. Has $283,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 185,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.8% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 76.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 704,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 306,286 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,198. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $84.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

