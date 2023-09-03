T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

TMUS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.33. 3,039,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $161.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

