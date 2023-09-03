Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.58. The company had a trading volume of 977,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

