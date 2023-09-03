Norinchukin Bank The Buys 519 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

