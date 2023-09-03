Prudential PLC Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

