Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

