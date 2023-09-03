Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hess by 90.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 404,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Shares of HES stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.20. 1,476,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,786. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

