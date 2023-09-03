Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.43

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and traded as low as $16.57. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 46,574 shares changing hands.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

