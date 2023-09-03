Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.06. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 275,808 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Further Reading

