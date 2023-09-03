Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.03

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and traded as low as $35.25. Croda International shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 5,181 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($85.72) to GBX 5,600 ($70.59) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($98.32) to GBX 6,500 ($81.94) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($83.20) to GBX 6,300 ($79.42) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.2629 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

