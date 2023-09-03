Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 777 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $8,293,943.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,588,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,144,962 shares of company stock valued at $109,526,963. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Datadog Company Profile



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

