Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.76

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as low as C$4.36. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 131,599 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.58) by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$870.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Featured Articles

