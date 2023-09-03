Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $147.91

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.91 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 147.70 ($1.86). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 147.70 ($1.86), with a volume of 217,456 shares changing hands.

Ibstock Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.22 million, a P/E ratio of 868.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,294.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ibstock Company Profile

In related news, insider Chris McLeish sold 90,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £139,160.56 ($175,419.84). Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.