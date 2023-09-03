HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 99,292 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,267 shares of company stock worth $9,409,480 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,280. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.