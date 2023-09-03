HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.45% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.32. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $198.59 and a one year high of $351.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

