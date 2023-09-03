Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.37

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and traded as low as $27.01. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 26,173 shares changing hands.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.