HRT Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1,324.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,692 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after buying an additional 897,770 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.4 %

HWM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. 2,001,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,551. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

