HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 176,637 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 176,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.16% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,606,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 98.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 173.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $245,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,470.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,728. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. 1,642,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,519. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.