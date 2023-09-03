HRT Financial LP Boosts Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 5,499.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650,565 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance
UE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.43. 1,113,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.68.
Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 426.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Urban Edge Properties Company Profile
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
