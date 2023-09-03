Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 121.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Bruker worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bruker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Trading Up 0.5 %

Bruker stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. 486,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,079. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

