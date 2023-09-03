Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

SRPT traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 596,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

