HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 96,101 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 96,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:H traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 507,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,592. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.08. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.