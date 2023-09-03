HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 96,101 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 96,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
H has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:H traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 507,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,592. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.08. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hyatt Hotels
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.